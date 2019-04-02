Podium for Via Italia Racing in Curitiba

Via Italia Racing took a podium finish on the opening round of the 2019 Brazilian Endurance Championship with their Ferrari 488 GT3. After making their debut in the Ferrari at the 24 Hours at Daytona, the team re-oriented to the championship in Brazil. Straight out of the box, the Ferrari 488 GT3 proved fast and consistent with Daniel Serra taking pole in the GT category with a 1:12.739 second lap.

Challenging Race Start. Via Italia elected to start Chico Longo for the opening two stints, who would then be replaced by Daniel. However, with only thirty minutes elapsed in the race, a small contact with a fellow GT competitor pushed the Ferrari 488 GT3 machine off-track. At the pit stop to repair the damage, a problem with the air jack caused the team to loose additional laps before Chico was able to return to racing in 25th position.

Fight Back. Chico was able to recover several positions over the remainder of his stint, climbing to 18th place. Daniel then took over and powered the Via Italia Racing Ferrari up to 6th overall and 3rd in the GT class by the checkered flag, earning the team its first podium of the young 2019 season and proving that the Ferrari has the pace required to challenge for wins at every race this season. An AJR Prototype took the overall win, while the GT category was won by the Mercedes of Xandy/ Xandinho Negrao.

Quotes. This race was possible to fight for the victory. The car is very faster and competitive. I am sad with the result, but optimistic to the remaining the session”, said Longo. “The car is perfect. My best lap in Curitiba with an GT Car. The final result does not show our real condition. Is possible to fight for the victory all the race. And this is ours ambition this year”, said Serra.

Schedule. The Brazilian Endurance Championship will return on 25 May in Goiania, Goias for another four hour endurance contest.