Podium and regret for Ferrari at Imola

The opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, held at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit in Imola ended with a Ferrari on the podium in the Pro-Am class and a heap of regrets.

Good start. Sky Tempesta Racing’s 488 GT3 Evo 2020, crewed by Chris Froggatt, Edward Cheever and Jonathan Hui, finished second in a race that it also led in the early stages with Froggatt at the wheel. The result came at the end of a race affected by a drive-through for breaking the speed limit during one of the many Full Course Yellows that dominated proceedings. Out of the three hours scheduled, just under an hour and fifty minutes were fought under the green flag.

Pro. It was a disappointing day for the two Ferraris involved in the Pro class which, at mid-race, had occupied first and second place. A drive-through for AF Corse no. 51 for breaking the speed limit during the first FCY and an unusually long stop for SMP Racing no. 72, followed by a drive-through for “blocking in the pit lane”, thwarted a podium that seemed to be within reach of the Prancing Horse cars.

Pro-Am. Besides Sky Tempesta Racing’s second place, although the other Ferraris performed well, they finished off the podium. Fourth place, twenty-fifth overall, went to the Rinaldi Racing crew of Ehret-Mastronardi-Keilwitz, who preceded the AF Corse crew of Bertolini-Machiels-Hommerson.

Next round. The GT World Challenge Europe will stay in Italy, moving just a few miles up the road to the Misano Adriatico circuit where the first round of the Sprint series will take place from 7 to 9 August. The Endurance Cup will return to the track on 5 and 6 September at the Nürburgring circuit, for the 6 Hours.