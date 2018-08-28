28 agosto 2018

Watkins Glen - The Pirelli World Challenge Championship has reached its final act, the two races of next weekend at Watkins Glen. Ferrari drivers top the two rankings and will be gunning for a perfect finish to the season on the legendary New York State track. Pro class. In the main class, official Ferrari driver Toni Vilander holds a 29-point lead over Scott Hargrove (Pfaff Motorsports) and 32 over Michael Christensen (Alegra Motorsports). The Finn, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of R. Ferri Motorsport, has already won the SprintX title together with the other official Ferrari driver, Miguel Molina. The 488 GT3 of TR3 Racing will also be on track in this class with Daniel Mancinelli, this season’s winner at Long Beach. Ferrari also heads the constructors' standings with a six-point lead over Porsche. Am class. Ferrari driver Martin Fuentes leads the Am class with the 488 GT3 of Squadra Corse Garage Italia. The Mexican has a nine-point advantage over Yuki Harata (Dream Racing Motorsports). Times and history. The first race will take place on Saturday at 1.50 pm local time (7.50 pm CET), while Race-2 is scheduled for 1.15 pm on Sunday (7.15 pm CET). The races will be livestreamed on www.world-challenge.com. Ferrari boasts over 30 wins at Watkins Glen. The first dates back to 1949 with Briggs Cunningham in the C class at the wheel of a 166 SC, while the most recent was in 2016 in the IMSA championship in GTD class with Alessandro Balzan, Jeff Segal and Christina Nielsen in the 488 GT3 of Scuderia Corsa.