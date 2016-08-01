01 agosto 2016

Lexington, 31 July 2016 — For the second-straight day, Martin Fuentes drove the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia sponsored by Hublot to second place in the Pirelli World Challenge’s GT-A class at Mid-Ohio. Comfortably in the lead. The team turned around a weekend that had started on a challenging note for the team. With very few practice laps recorded, Fuentes and the team finished in second position on Saturday and recorded a lap good enough for second on the grid in Sunday’s race. From the drop of the green flag, Fuentes kept the pressure on the race leader Michael Schein (Porsche by Wright Motorsport), but would follow him through to the checkered flag. With the championship lead to protect, Fuentes’ second places preserved his 252-point lead with five races remaining in the season. Next race. The overall race went to Michael Cooper on a Cadillac. The races from Mid-Ohio will be broadcast on August 7 on CBS Sports at 4:00 PM ET. The next race on the Pirelli World Challenge schedule will be August 12-14 at Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele, Utah.