07 marzo 2016

Austin, 7 March 2016 - The Pirelli World Challenge season kicked off over the weekend with a pair of races at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas – and a pair of victories for Ferrari. In a full field of 33 GT cars, the lone Ferrari 458 Italia entered by Scuderia Corsa and driven by Martin Fuentes swept the weekend in the GT-A class for Pro-Am drivers. Master of pole. Fuentes scored pole position for Saturday’s 50-minute sprint race in the no. 07 Ferrari 458 Italia. He led from start-to-finish, battling amongst the top-10 overall throughout the race before taking the checkered flag. The overall race went to Patrick Long (Effort Racing Porsche). Starting again from the GT-A pole position in Sunday’s race, Fuentes maintained his lead in GT-A throughout the race to win for the second time as well as finishing a very strong sixth overall in the race. Race-2 overall was won by reigning champion Johnny O’Connell on the Cadillac. Next race. The GT races from Circuit of The Americas will be shown on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, March 13 at 10:30 AM ET. The Pirelli World Challenge will race again this weekend at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, with live streaming available at world-challenge.com. Saturday’s race will begin at 9:35 AM ET, with Sunday’s race starting at 3:15 PM ET.