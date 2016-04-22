Birmingham, 22 April 2016 - Just a few days after the previous race on the temporary circuit in Long Beach, Pirelli World Challenge will compete in a doubleheader on the 15-turn, 2.38-mile natural terrain road course at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.
One, fast, car.
Ferrari will be represented by Martin Fuentes, who will be driving the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia. At last season’s Grand Prix of Alabama, Fuentes captured his first victory in the Pirelli World Challenge with a victory in the first race of the doubleheader. This year, Fuentes arrives at Barber as the clear GT-A championship leader with five victories in the first five races of the season – including last Sunday’s race at Long Beach.
Schedule.
Saturday’s World Challenge race will be streamed live at 2:45 PM ET and Sunday’s at 10:15 AM ET on world-challenge.com
.