Pier Guidi ready for challenge of WEC Season 8

Maranello 31 agosto 2019

An Official Ferrari driver since 2017, Alessandro Pier Guidi is ready for WEC Season 8 that opens this weekend with the 4 Hours of Silverstone. The Italian driver will pair up for the third consecutive year with James Calado at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse. In the FIA WEC, the duo have five wins to their name, including the last 24 Hours of Le Mans, becoming champions in 2017 and finishing second in the 2018-19 Super Season. The Italian’s expectations are also high for the coming season. “When you drive for Ferrari, there's only one ambition: to win,” said Per Guidi. "I am optimistic because last year, despite feeling that the season hadn't gone that well, we finished in second place. Our target is always very high”. There was just over a month between the successful outing at Le Mans and the Barcelona prologue that kicked off the 2019-20 campaign, a period in which Pier Guidi kept busy. “It was a really short break between the two seasons, and I still have to get used to the new football style championship format. I took part in the 24 Hours of Spa and other races, so I can't say that I’ve taken a break”. However, the driver from Tortona is ready to face the difficult Silverstone circuit. “The win at Le Mans made the season memorable, at least as far as I'm concerned. Victory in this race was my main goal, having never won it before. This year, there is just one goal: to return to winning ways in the championship”.