Peruggini wins Italian Hill Climb Championship in GT class

Lucio Peruggini made an impressive return to the Italian Hill Climb Championship, closing the 2022 season with the overall title in the GT category. This was the Apulian driver's sixth career title, the fourth in a Maranello car. He won at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo of the AB Motorsport stable, supported by AF Corse.

Results. The Foggia-born driver emerged triumphant thanks to a brilliant record throughout the season. He notched up fourteen victories in seventeen races on some of Italy's most famous roads. Returning to competition after a year's break, Peruggini mathematically sealed the title at the end of the penultimate round, in mid-September at the 64th Monte Erice, not far from Trapani in Sicily.

Roll of honour. Lucio Peruggini thus enriched his trophy cabinet, which contains four Italian titles at the wheel of Prancing Horse GTs. During the 2022 season, the hill-climb specialist raced a 488 Challenge Evo in red livery. Large sections of the car were painted in the colours of the Italian flag. He chose this look in tribute to his country and to emphasise the close and successful link with the motorsport discipline where drivers need to find the best balance between performance, speed and technical ability competing on routes that, outside competition weekends, are open to road traffic. Between 2016 and 2018, Peruggini had distinguished himself in the same championship at the wheel of a GT3-class Ferrari 458.