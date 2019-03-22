One Ferrari to race in the Super Taikyu

After the triumph of 2017 with ARN Racing team, a Ferrari is back in the Japanese Super Taikyu championship, one of the most prestigious national series. Tairoku Racing, with the support of B-Max Engineering, will represent the Prancing Horse in the ST-X class. Tairoku Yamaguchi, Harrison Newey, Nicolas Costa and Shinichi Takagi will crew the team’s 488 GT3.

Packed calendar. The first of the six rounds of the Super Taikyu will be held this weekend at the Suzuka circuit. The series will then stop off at Sugo (27-28 April), Fuji Speedway (21 May-2 June), Otopolis (20-21 July) and Motegi (14-15 September), before the final event in Okayama on 9-10 November.

24 hours. This championship, launched in 1991, is known in the land of the rising sun as ‘S-Tai’. This year’s flagship event will be the 24 Hours of Fuji, the third round of the season.