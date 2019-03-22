One Ferrari in the Ultimate Cup Series

After dominating the GTV1 class of the VdeV championship, the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Team Visiom Racing is planning an assault on the Ultimate Cup Series.

Portugal Race. The first race of this series takes place this weekend at the Estoril circuit in Portugal, followed by outings in Dijon (26-28 April), Slovakia Ring (24-26 April), Mugello (25-26 May), Valencia (27-29 September) and Magny Cours (18-20 October) before the final round at the Paul Ricard (1-3 November).

Affinity. Ferrari boasts an excellent record on the Estoril track, dating back to the 2000s when Javier Diaz and Fermin Velez won the GTB class of the Spanish GT championship. Later came overall victories in the FIA GT; in 2002 with Deletraz-Piccini at the wheel of the 550 Maranello and in 2003 with Babini-Peter in the 575 Maranello GTC. Finally, last April Alessandro Pier Guidi and Mikkel Mac pulled off a double win in the International GT Open, driving the 488 GT3 of Luzich Racing. Ferraris have notched up 38 class and overall victories on this track.