Nürburgring 24 Hours, the situation after five hours of racing

After five hours of competition, Octane 126’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 holds 22nd place in the class and 23rd overall. Car #26, which started from the front row behind Maro Engel, got the Nürburgring 24 Hours underway with Jonathan Hirschi who, just metres into the race had managed to overtake Engel and seize the top spot. However, with the rain, the Ferrari began to lose ground. Hirschi handed over the wheel to Simon Trummer at the end of lap five. Trummer would, in turn, swap with Luca Ludwig. Before eventually handing over to Ludwig, however, Trummer was forced to pit three times in seven laps during the same stint, compromising the course of the race. Indeed, the #26 Ferrari has already made a total of six pit-stops, practically double those of its rivals.

The second Ferrari lining up at the start, fielded by Racing One, currently occupies 24th overall, after starting from the 13th row. Racing One's race started with Jules Szymkowiak at the controls. The driver handed over to Stephan Köhler at the end of lap eight. Currently on track is Christian Kohlhaas who entered the race on lap 19. Racing One has made three pit stops so far.