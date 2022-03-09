New livery for FIA WEC reigning champion 488 GTEs

A few days before the prologue that will officially kick off Season 10 of the FIA World Endurance Championship, Ferrari presented the livery of the AF Corse 488 GTE. Thus decked out, the cars will defend the Constructors’ and Drivers’ world titles won by Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado in the LMGTE Pro class.

The livery chosen for the Ferraris is inspired by last year’s. However, it comes with some extra graphics that accentuate the vehicle’s dynamic character and emphasise the theme dominated by the Italian “tricolore” flag, which starts from the aggressive front end and spans the entire car. The 488 GTE will also feature the logo celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Maranello brand.

The tried and tested duo of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, along with the new pairing of Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco announced in recent weeks, will make their World Championship debut at the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the opening round of Season 10, to be held from 16 to 18 March.