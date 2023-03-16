New Ferrari 296 a contender in two IMSA GT classes in Sebring 12 Hours

Four Ferrari 296 GT3s are set to compete in the 71st running of the 12 Hour classic at Sebring where the Prancing Horse is a defending class winner after its triumph in the GTD category in 2022. With representation in the GTD Pro and GTD categories for 2023, Ferrari will be well positioned to rebound from what was otherwise a disappointing weekend at Daytona in January. The 2023 edition of the 12-hour classic will be especially noteworthy as it shares the weekend with the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and many drivers will be behind the wheel in both contests, an especially challenging feat considering the unforgiving nature and famous bumps of the Sebring circuit.

GTD Pro. Risi Competizione will again carry the flag for Ferrari with their 296 GT3. After mechanical problems forced an early retirement at Daytona, the team will look to rebound with a strong result at Sebring. Ferrari factory drivers Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra carry over from Daytona while they are set to be joined by Gabriel Casagrande in their No. 62 entry. Rigon and Serra especially will have an extra challenge during the weekend as they will also compete in the World Endurance sessions with other Ferrari teams, making for a long weekend of racing.

GTD. Ferrari will have three entries, all making use of the 296 GT3. After their class win in 2022, Cetilar Racing is set to attempt to defend their previous success in their No. 47 entry. Drivers Antonio Fuoco, Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto will share the drivers seat during the 12-hour contest. But this will also be an especially challenging weekend as Ferrari Factory driver Antonio Fuoco will be sharing duties between this car and will also be an essential part of the racing debut of Ferrari’s Hypercar entry in the World Endurance Championship with the 499P.

A similar challenge will be faced by the AF Corse team and their No. 21 Ferrari 296 GT3. Ferrari factory driver Miguel Molina will similarly be behind the wheel of the 499P earlier in the weekend while Simon Mann and also Francesco Castellacci will also have responsibilities during the WEC weekend before swapping cars for the IMSA sessions.

Triarsi Competizione, however, should be able to largely focus on their IMSA campaign in the No. 023 Ferrari 296 GT3. Long time duo Onofrio Triarsi and Charlie Scardina will only focus on their IMSA responsibilities this weekend while Ferrari Factory driver Alessio Rovera will have a shared responsibility in the WEC championship as well. The Triarsi Competizione car perhaps has the most at stake this weekend as it proved to be the best finishing Ferrari from Daytona and thus will look to build on that success for the IMSA Endurance Cup title.

The history. Ferrari has 12 overall victories and 38 class triumphs at the challenging airport circuit built around a World War II training facility. American F1 World Champions Phil Hill and Mario Andretti were both three-time winners of the event. All three of Hill’s triumphs were at the wheel of a Ferrari 250 (1958-59, 1961), while Andretti won in a Ferrari 512S in 1970 and a Ferrari 312 PB in 1972.

Schedule. The 71st 12 Hours of Sebring begins at 10:10 a.m. ET.