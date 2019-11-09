Molina's comments after the time trials

The fifth-place secured in qualifying could hardly have satisfied Miguel Molina. However, we shouldn't underestimate two factors in his performance in the session that decided the starting grid: the traffic encountered on the track during one of his attempts at a fast lap, and missing the first free practice session to investigate the origin of a leak from the fuel tank. Along the lines of his teammate Alessandro Pier Guidi, the Spaniard also emphasised that the starting position isn't as decisive as in other races.

"Qualifying was as tight as ever, but I think we gave our all. Tomorrow's race is short, with only four hours of competition, but at the same time long because tyre management will be decisive. This is why qualifying is important but less so than on other occasions. We are there, ready to fight even if we still have to improve to be able to compete with the others".