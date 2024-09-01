Driver comments after qualifying in Austin

Third and sixth positions on the grid for the two Ferrari 296 LMGT3 cars entered in the Lone Star Le Mans, the sixth round of the FIA WEC, held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The results were achieved by the Bronze-licensed drivers of the two crews, as stipulated by the regulations: here are their comments at the end of the Hyperpole.

François Heriau, 296 LMGT3 #55: “Qualifying went quite well; we arrived prepared thanks to the work done in free practice. The track was very hot, and we managed to avoid traffic. In the first session, the flying laps were good, so we decided to return to the pits early as we were confident we would qualify in the top ten. In the Hyperpole, the first attempt went very well; I felt really comfortable, especially in the second sector, but I lost a couple of tenths due to traffic. Starting from third position, in any case, is excellent because we are on the inside of the track relative to turn one, which is a privileged position.”

Thomas Flohr, 296 LMGT3 #54: “It was a very hot qualifying session, and luckily we managed to get into the Hyperpole. The car is really fast on the more curved sections of the track, and I’m very happy with how it feels gripped to the asphalt. Unfortunately, I lost two-tenths in the penultimate corner; I could have done better, but starting in the top six is a good result ahead of a long race like tomorrow’s.”