Ledogar, winning support

The role of the third driver in a 24 Hours of Le Mans GT class crew is always a very delicate one, but as Côme Ledogar's raised fist victory salute shows, it can be a very special one too. The 30-year-old from Annecy, a real favourite among the tifosi, after winning the first Hyperpole in Le Mans history, can now savour the taste of champagne from the top step of the La Sarthe podium.

“It’s a lovely moment,” confesses Ledogar at the end of the hard slog. “As I wasn’t involved in the championship, my task was to help the team to push as hard as possible to get the car to the finish-line. I tried to do it without any problems and help my team-mates as best I could to be in contention for the win in the decisive stages. I knew that they would carry out their job without any headaches, so that’s part of the reason why we won.”

The triumph comes less than a month after winning the Spa 24 Hours alongside Pier Guidi and Nielsen, a race that Ferrari had never previously won in Pro class. “I’m very pleased, it’s been an incredible three weeks and I have to admit that I need time to let it all sink in, but it’s a great result which is why I wish to thank Ferrari and AF Corse".