  • Store

Ferrari off podium in Road to Le Mans Race 2

Le Mans 11 giugno 2022

The Ferraris enjoyed little luck in the second Road to Le Mans race, an appetiser for the 24 Hours. The best Prancing Horse car, crewed by Sbirrazuoli-Delacour, only came sixth while the other was forced to retire.

The race, punctuated by Safety Cars and several slow zones, featured a competitive Ferrari in the early stages, while later on, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 dropped out of the podium zone. The car driven by Forgione-Montermini was forced to retire after an accident with a prototype.

The results of the most anticipated weekend of the Michelin Le Mans Cup fell short of hopes and expectations. The next leg will be in Monza, on 2 July.