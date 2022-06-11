Ferrari off podium in Road to Le Mans Race 2

The Ferraris enjoyed little luck in the second Road to Le Mans race, an appetiser for the 24 Hours. The best Prancing Horse car, crewed by Sbirrazuoli-Delacour, only came sixth while the other was forced to retire.

The race, punctuated by Safety Cars and several slow zones, featured a competitive Ferrari in the early stages, while later on, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 dropped out of the podium zone. The car driven by Forgione-Montermini was forced to retire after an accident with a prototype.



The results of the most anticipated weekend of the Michelin Le Mans Cup fell short of hopes and expectations. The next leg will be in Monza, on 2 July.

