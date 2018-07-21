21 luglio 2018

Spielberg - Four Ferraris, representing three different teams, will be competing in the third to last race of the Le Mans Cup championship. The leaders. Championship leaders Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing, have been highly competitive since the start of the season, despite taking zero points from the second Le Mans race. The others. Three other Ferrari cars are competing in Austria. The second Kessel Racing car is crewed by Claudio Schiavoni and Andrea Piccini, while the winners of the second Le Mans race, Christoph Ulrich and Maurizio Mediani, will sport the colors of AF Corse. Piergiuseppe Perazzini and Marco Cioci, the great stars of the first race at Le Mans, conclude the group of Ferraristi.