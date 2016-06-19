19 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 19 June 2016 – The most difficult night of the year has passed and a Ferrari is still battling for the top spots in the GTE-Pro category. It is the Risi Competizione team 488 GTE driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, Toni Vilander and Matteo Malucelli that is in the lead with seven hours left in the race, ahead of the Hand-Muller-Bourdais Team USA Ford. Both of the AF Corse 488 cars have retired. GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am category there is also a Ferrari in the lead seven hours from the finish. It is the 458 Italia managed by the other American team, Scuderia Corsa, driven by Jeff Segal, Bill Sweedler and Townsend Bell leading the race ahead of the Porsche driven by Al Qubaisi-Heinemeier-Hansson-Long and the 458 Italia that races regularly in the World Endurance Championship driven by François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Rui Aguas. Fourth place for the Clearwater Racing Ferrari and fifth for the other AF Corse car.