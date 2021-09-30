Lawson and AF Corse in Hockenheim as DTM leaders

Four-way fight. Four drivers are competing for the crown, tightly bunched within a few points, with Liam Lawson of Red Bull AF Corse in the lead on 162 points. Marco Wittmann lies ten lengths behind in second place, followed by Kelvin Van Der Linde on 160 and Maximilian Götz on 155. It promises to be an exciting sprint to the finish of the season.

Lawson took the top spot at Assen, courtesy of two podium finishes in the two Dutch races. The New Zealand driver also leads the special ranking for young drivers. He is on 175 points, 120 more than his main rival.

The second Ferrari racing at Hockenheim is the #23 car of AlphaTauri AF Corse, with driver Alex Albon sixth in the overall standings. In the last round in Holland, he claimed fifth place in Race-2 and now the Thai driver is determined to go all out for the top positions.

Ferrari also leads the team standings with Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse on 279 points.

Programme. Track activities kick off on Friday with two free practice sessions from 11.45am to 12.30pm and from 3.25pm to 4.10pm. Qualifying is on Saturday from 10.20am to 10.40am and Race-1 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. These times repeat on Sunday for Race-2.