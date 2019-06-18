Last Gasp Win for Via Italia Racing in Santa Cruz Do Sul

Via Italia Racing took a last gasp win in the third round of the Brazilian Endurance Championship, and the second victory in Brazil for the Ferrari 488 GT3 car. After spending much of the race in second position, Chico Longo and new co-driver Marcos Gomes, were able to take advantage when the leading Porsche had to make a late pit stop.

Chico starts well. Chico Longo started the race in 2nd in the GT3 category and 9th overall. Once he established a steady rhythm, his lap times improved and he was able to regain some positions lost at the start. By the end of his second 45 minute stint, he was back to third in the GT3 category. “It was a very balanced stage in every practice. We could not win as the performance of the two cars [the 911] was the same. A pity the incident, victory was theirs. We had the merit of being in second place.” Said Longo.

First win for Gomes in a Ferrari. The occasion marked the first win for Marcos Gomes in a Ferrari. “I’m very happy. Winning with Ferrari is a different emotion. I came to replace Daniel who is in Le Mans and also won for Ferrari. I came to this stage to help Chico in the championship fight and contribute” said Gomes. That he did, pushing the Ferrari 488 GT3 to the maximum and taking advantage of the late issue for the leading Porsche.

Schedule. Via Italia Racing and the Endurance Brazil Championship will return to the circuit on July 27th at Velopark.