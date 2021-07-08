Kessel Racing on the chase for GT Open success in Budapest

A Kessel Racing-run Ferrari 488 GT3 will be among the starters for the third round of the International GT Open season to be held this weekend in Budapest. For the first time in 2021, the fans will be back at the venue, with the gates open to a limited number of spectators.

The Kessel Racing outfit makes its return to the series, entrusting the #25 Ferrari 488 GT3 to Michael Dinan and Robby Foely. The two American drivers have already taken part in the International GT Open at the round in Spa, but are set to make their debut aboard a Prancing Horse vehicle. The crew, who performed notably at the Belgian stage, will seek to be among the main Pro class contenders for the double-headed Hungarian event.sc

Schedule. Two 60-minute free practice sessions are scheduled for Friday 9 July, getting underway at 09.50 and 13.20. On Saturday, Qualifying 1 will take place from 10.15 to 10.45, with the green flag for the 70-minute Race 1 at 15.10. On Sunday, Qualifying 2 will run from 09.00 to 9.30, while the 60-minute Race 2 is scheduled to start at 13.00.