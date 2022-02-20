Kessel Racing encore at Yas Marina

The 4 Hours of Yas Marina, the last act of the Asian Le Mans Series, ended with a second consecutive victory for Kessel Racing in the Pro-Am class. However, despite this, the Swiss team didn't claim the title. Robert Ziemian, Francesco Zollo and Axcil Jefferies drove a faultless race to finish ahead of SPS Automotive's Mercedes, which, as the first of the two cars to win a race, took the title despite a points tie.

The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Rinaldi Racing came close to winning the Pro class title. However, a splash&go 25 minutes from the end relegated Davide Rigon, David Perel and Rino Mastronardi from first to seventh, preventing them from challenging the championship leaders. The race, won by Herbert Motorsport's number 91 Porsche, handed the title to Inception Racing's McLaren, which finished sixth. It was a bitter finish for the second Ferrari in contention, the number 17 of AF Corse, forced to retire. The car was rear-ended by the LMP2 of ARC Bratislava, finishing its race against the barriers, causing the entry of the Safety Car. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Kessel Racing crewed by Michael Broniszewski, David Fumanelli and Mikkel Jensen secured a top ten finish, while the second Ferrari of AF Corse, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Victor Gomez, and Francesco Piovanetti, came thirteenth.

