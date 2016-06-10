Misano Adriatico, 10 June 2016 - The echoes of the recent round of Imola have not gone silent yet, and the Italian GT 2016 Championship is all set to get again on track at the Misano World Circuit for the third round of the season. This coming weekend 35 cars and about seventy drivers will challenge each other in the four scheduled races.
Super GT3:
Two lineups, namely Bortolotti-Mul (Lamborghini by Imperiale Racing) and Mapelli-Albuquerque (Audi) are within one point only in the classification. The main class of the Italian championship will get to the Adriatico's round with the right numbers to offer spectacle again. Among the most awaited protagonists, Mirko Venturi and Stefano Gai on the Ferrari 488 GT3 by Black Bull Racing follow in the classification by 9 points the leaders, as the other lineups that have been shining so far will try to slide in the fight too. Among those there are also Daniel Mancinelli and Ferdinando Geri on the Ferrari 488 GT3 by Easy Race.
GT3.
In the GT3 class the lineup formed by Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III are highly expected on the Ferrari 458 Italia by Scuderia Baldini 27. The pair will try to make up some lost ground in Misano as they had a particularly unlucky start in the two initial rounds, despite the high potential shown. There will be another Ferrari, the one entered by Team Malucelli with Simone Tempesta debuting and sharing the car with Marco Galassi.
GT Cup.
The class housing cars in single branded configuration cars will live again on the Lamborghini-Ferrari duel. The Gallardo run by Imperiale Racing leads the classification with Benvenuti-Demarchi, but the 458 Italia of Sauto-Zanardini (Duel Race), that secured three second places in the four races run so far, is only four points adrift.
Schedule.
The third weekend of the season schedules two qualifying sessions on Saturday (from local 9 to 10,30), while race-1 S.GT3-GT3 will follow at 14,50 and race-1 S.GT Cup-GT Cup at 16,55. Race-2 S.GT Cup and GT Cup will begin on Sunday afternoon at 14,05 and race-2 S.GT3-GT3 at 15,15. All races run on the length of 48 minutes + 1 lap will go live on Raisport1 (S.GT3 - GT3) and AutomotoTV (S.GTCup-GT Cup). The web streaming will be available at www.acisportitalia.it/GT
.