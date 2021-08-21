Iron Lynx just misses out on double in second Road to Le Mans

In Race-2 of the Road to Le Mans, the crew of Rory Pentinnen and Logan Sargeant, starting on pole and leading for most of the race, missed out on a repeat win on the last lap. Unfortunately, the #2 Porsche passed the Iron Lynx pair in the final moments, taking advantage of the chaotic lapping situation to claim the GT3 lead and cross the finish line first. The Iron Lynx Ferrari had to settle for second place.

The all-women crew of Manuela Gostner and Doriane Pin finished sixth, ahead of the #62 of AF Corse with Franck Dezoteux and Stephane Tribaudini. The #61 AF Corse Ferrari with Gino Forgione and Andrea Montermini came ninth, delayed by a drive-through for provoking a collision with the #73 car.

Calendar. Round five, the penultimate round of the Le Mans Cup season, will take place on 18 September at Spa in Belgium.