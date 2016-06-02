02 giugno 2016

Detroit, 2 June 2016 - The Ferrari 488 GT3 and Scuderia Corsa drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen, are chasing more success this weekend in Detroit in their IMSA SportsCar Championship campaign. After the first three races of the 2016 season, Balzan and Nielsen are leading the GT-Daytona championship on the strength of a victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring and a runner-up finish at the last race at Laguna Seca. With a six-point advantage over Mario Farnbacher and Alex Riberas, the duo have used the new no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 to good effect in its first two races. Also on the strength of the Sebring victory and the runner-up at Laguna Seca, Ferrari has moved into third place in the manufacturer championship, three points out of the championship lead. At Detroit. Ferrari and Scuderia Corsa have enjoyed success on the 2.36-mile temporary circuit made up of the roads of Detroit’s Belle Isle, which provides a true test of handling and braking performance. The team visited the podium in the 2013 Grand-Am race and stood on the top step of the podium in the 2014 IMSA race. This Saturday’s 100-minute race will feature the Prototype, Prototype Challenge and GT-Daytona classes. Several of the GT-LeMans teams, including Risi Competizione, will be participating in the 24 Hours of LeMans test day. Schedule. Qualifying for Saturday’s United SportsCar Championship race will be held on Friday, June 3 at 5:05 PM and will be streamed on IMSA.com. The race, held Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM ET, will be shown live on FOX Sports 1. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.