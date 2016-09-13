13 settembre 2016

Austin, 13 September 2016 – Two races remain in the 2016 IMSA SportsCar Championship and a Ferrari 488 GT3 heads the GT-Daytona championship in its first year of competition. GT-D. Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen, drivers of the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, have a 20-point advantage in the GT-Daytona drivers’ championship following the previous race at Virginia International Raceway. Despite finishing in seventh position at VIR last month, the duo extended their lead in the championship. GT-LM. Circuit of The Americas represents the home race for Risi Competizione, with the team becoming a crowd favorite with support from the Ferrari of Houston and Ferrari of Austin dealerships. Drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander have been robbed of two straight podium finishes after being hit by other cars in the closing laps at both Road America and VIR, and will be looking for their second podium appearance of the year at COTA in the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE. In last year’s race at COTA, Fisichella and Pierre Kaffer finished in second place in GT-LeMans class in the Risi Competizione Ferrari 458 Italia GT2. Schedule. The Lone Star Le Mans will be broadcast live on Saturday, September 17 at 12:30 PM ET (19.30 CET) on FOX Sports 2 and IMSA.tv. Qualifying will be streamed live on Friday, September 16 at 4:45 PM ET at IMSA.tv. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.