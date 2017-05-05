05 maggio 2017

Austin, 5 May 2017 — The Risi Competizione team gave their hometown fans something to cheer about during qualifying for tomorrow’s IMSA race at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. GTLM. Giancarlo Fisichella drove the no. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE to second place on the grid in the GT-LeMans class, narrowly missing pole position by less than a tenth of a second to the BMW of John Edwards and Martin Tomczyc. Fisichella, teammate Toni Vilander, and the rest of the Texas-based team will enjoy a large amount of support from the team’s affiliated dealerships of Ferrari of Austin and Ferrari of Houston. GTD. In the GT-Daytona class, Christina Nielsen qualified the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 in tenth position for tomorrow’s race. Nielsen and teammate Alessandro Balzan finished in third position in last year’s race at Circuit of The Americas, and enter this weekend in second position in the championship. Schedule. Saturday’s race will be broadcast tomorrow, on Saturday on FOX Sports 1 at 7:00 PM ET while live radio coverage of the race will be available on IMSA Radio at IMSA.com.