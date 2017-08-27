27 agosto 2017

Danville, August 26 -- Qualifying for Sunday's IMSA GT Challenge at the 3.27-mile Virginia International Raceway was held under sunny skies on Saturday morning, setting the field for Sunday's race which will feature IMSA's GT classes. GT-LeMans. Giancarlo Fisichella was tasked with qualifying the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE. Demonstrating that the team has not missed a beat since its last race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Fisichella briefly held the top spot on the timesheets before finishing the session in fourth position a scant 0.395-second behind the pole-sitting Ford GT of Joey Hand. GT-Daytona. Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen arrived at VIR with a healthy 15-point lead in the GT-Daytona championship with three races remaining in the 2017 season. In the 15-minute qualifying session, Nielsen put the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 in tenth position. Pole was won by Jeroen Mul in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3. The IMSA GT Challenge will be broadcast live on Sunday, August 27 at 1:30 PM ET on FOX Sports 1 and will be streamed live for international audiences at IMSA.com.