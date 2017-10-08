08 ottobre 2017

Braselton, October 7 -- As the sun fell to the horizon during the 20th Petit Le Mans, the one Ferrari 488 remained in contention for a class victory while the other hit trouble in the middle portion of the race. GT-LeMans. After falling to the back of the lead lap during the opening portion of the race, the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE battled back to challenge for the lead of the class. After leading the race for a period of time, Alessandro Pier Guidi had the Ferrari in fifth position at the eight hour mark. GT-Daytona. The champion no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 suffered a mechanical problem with Christina Nielsen behind the wheel, sending the team into repair mode. The team was able to return the car to the track after losing several laps with Alessandro Balzan behind the wheel. At the eight-hour mark, Matteo Cressoni was back behind the wheel with the Ferrari in 12th position in class.