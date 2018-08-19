19 agosto 2018

Alton, Virginia (18 August 2018) – In a qualifying session that featured vastly different conditions from start to finish, Cooper MacNeil posted a quick time of 1:45.506-seconds in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 to claim ninth on the GTD grid for Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) on Saturday. Rain factored in the second half of the 15-minute session, and could well be a major player in Sunday's race if the current forecast holds true. MacNeil enters the weekend on a string of podium-earning strong race results, but is working to continue the string of results despite a different set of IMSA performance regulations ahead of the VIR weekend. Teaming with long-time co-driver Gunnar Jeannette for Sunday’s two hour, forty-minute race, MacNeil is hoping that their strategy of using new Continental Tires for the start of the race will pay dividends at race time. "Tough qualifying," MacNeil said. "We have been struggling all weekend. It hasn't deterred the Scuderia Corsa/WeatherTech guys, they have been working hard along with us to get every second out of the 63 Ferrari. We are going to fight for every position tomorrow in the race. We will welcome some rain tomorrow as it is the great equalizer." Sunday’s Schedule A 20-minute warm-up beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET will open the Michelin GT Challenge on-track activity, with the race slated for a 1:00 PM ET start on FS1.