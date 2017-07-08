08 luglio 2017

Bowmanville, July 8 -- Fresh from the team's fifth straight podium finish in a row at the Six Hours of the Glen, Scuderia Corsa's Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen arrived to the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park outside of Toronto, Ontario for this weekend's seventh round of the championship. Qualifying, held under cloudy skies on Saturday afternoon, saw Nielsen qualify the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 in fifth position in the GT-Daytona class. She lapped the 2.459-mile circuit in 1:17.149. Pole was captured by Sage Karam in the Lexus RCF GT3. The SportsCar Grand Prix from CTMP will be broadcast in the United States live on FOX Sports 1 at 12:00 PM ET, and will be streamed for international audiences on IMSA.com starting at 11:55 AM ET.