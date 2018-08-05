05 agosto 2018

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (4 August 2018) – Cooper MacNeil was fourth fastest in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 in Saturday’s 15-minute GT Daytona class qualifying for Sunday’s Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America, Round 9 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. MacNeil turned a lap of 2:07.317-seconds on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile circuit, recording his best speed on his sixth and final circuit. He will be joined by new co-driver Alessandro Pier Guidi in Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race. MacNeil was just 0.724 seconds behind the GTD pole winner as he looks to build on his run to the podium at Lime Rock Park. Squadra Corse Garage Italia Making his first IMSA WeatherTech start at Road America, Squadra Corse Garage Italia driver Francesco Piovanetti took a spot on the fifth row after posting a quick lap time of 2:11.024-seconds with the No. 51 Squadra Corse Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3. Piovanetti will share the driving duties with Ozz Negri as the duo make just their second IMSA start together. Sunday’s Schedule Sunday’s schedule begins with a 20-minute warm-up on beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT. The Continental Tire Road Race Showcase begins at 1:35 p.m. CT. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.