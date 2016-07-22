22 luglio 2016

Lakeville, 22 July 2016 - After facing the high speed, sweeping Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the Ferrari 488s competing in IMSA’s SportsCar Championship will face the tight confines of Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut this weekend. GT-D. The efforts of Scuderia Corsa and drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen have not only pushed them into the lead of the GT-Daytona drivers’ championship, but have helped Ferrari to a tie for the manufacturers’ championship. With two victories, two additional podiums and a fourth-place finish in the last IMSA race in Canada, Balzan and Nielsen have established a 22-point lead in the championship with the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. GT-LM. Risi Competizione is seeking their third podium of the season in the no. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE. Drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander finished in third place at the Grand Prix of Long Beach and in second place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This race marks the first time that the GT-LeMans class will compete at Lime Rock in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. However, Risi Competizione has one victory in the American Le Mans Series at Lime Rock in 2004. Ferrari’s famous prototype racer, the 333SP, scored five victories in six years at Lime Rock between 1994 to 1999. Schedule. The IMSA Northeast Grand Prix will be shown live on Saturday, July 23 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX. Qualifying will be streamed live on Friday, July 22 at 4:25 PM ET on IMSA.tv.