19 marzo 2017

Sebring, 18 March 2017 – As the sun disappeared on the Florida horizon and the clock counted down to three hours remaining in the 12 Hours of Sebring, both the Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa Ferrari continued to battle for the lead in their respective classes. GT-LeMans. Although the race has been largely uninterrupted by caution periods, the GT-LeMans class leaders remained closely bunched throughout the middle portion of the race. James Calado, Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander kept the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE close to the race leader with Vilander having a particularly tight battle for second position as the sun set. At the nine-hour mark, Vilander was in second position in the Ferrari. GT-Daytona. Matteo Cressoni and Alessandro Balzan shared the driving duties for the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 between the sixth and ninth hours of the race. Running consistently in second position throughout this portion of the race, Cressoni was in second position and giving close chase to the leader at the race’s nine-hour mark. The Scuderia Corsa Ferrari also collected second-place points for the second North American Endurance Cup segment at the eight-hour mark.