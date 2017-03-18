18 marzo 2017

Sebring, 18 March 2017 – The 12 Hours of Sebring has reached the halfway point, with both of the Ferrari 488s challenging for their respective class leads. GT-LeMans. The Risi Competizione team continued to cycle through its driver lineup with James Calado turning the car over to Giancarlo Fisichella, then Toni Vilander, and back to Calado. The trio of drivers have battled door-to-door with the Ford GT team for the lead of the race since the first hour. At the six-hour mark, Calado had the Ferrari in third position in class. GT-Daytona. Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen split the driver chores between the race’s third and sixth hours, and both led the class in the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. Balzan was behind the wheel, and in second position, when North American Endurance Cup points were awarded at the four-hour mark. When a full course caution fell just before the six-hour mark, the team opted to pit and put Matteo Cressoni back in the car. Cressoni was in fourth position in class at the six-hour mark.