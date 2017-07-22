Lakeville, July 21 – In today’s IMSA qualifying session, Christina Nielsen drove the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 to ninth position on the grid for Saturday’s Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park.

Nielsen, who currently leads the GT-Daytona points championship with co-driver Alessandro Balzan, lapped the 1.5-mile circuit in 53.010 seconds. Pole position was won by Madison Snow in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

While the Scuderia Corsa drivers lead the GT-Daytona driver championship, Ferrari leads in the manufacturer championship.

The Northeast Grand Prix will be shown live on Saturday, July 22 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX Sports 1 and will be streamed live for international audiences on IMSA.com.