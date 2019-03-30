HubAuto takes 3rd in California 8 Hour Start

HubAuto and Ferrari factory pilot Miguel Molina took third place at the start of the California 8 Hour round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. Miguel Molina made an aggressive start in the no. 27 Ferrari 488 GT3 and briefly held third on his way into the Andretti hairpin. The normal scrum for position in the opening corner, however, relegated him back to his original starting position. The Ferrari, however, would not be denied and over the ensuing 15 minutes leveraged consistent pressure and a slower back-marker to make the pass for third into the T11 hairpin. He then set about chasing down the Acura in 2nd place, closing a four second gap in only 10 minutes. The two are now less than one second apart as the Ferrari 488 GT3 shows its pace at the twisting California circuit.

Fast Start. While there was the expected drama at the middle of the pack, the leading Nissan has jumped ahead, establishing a five second gap over his nearest competitor. That gap, established over the opening three laps, has remained consistent in the opening 20 minutes of this race as competitors settle in to what will be a long 8 hour contest.