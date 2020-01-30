HubAuto Corsa all set for the challenge at Bathurst

Expectations are running high ahead of the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, the opening race of the SRO-organized series, scheduled for this weekend in Australia, after the official announcement of Ferrari participation throughout the entire 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge season.

HubAuto full on. Defending Prancing Horse colours in both the series and this prestigious endurance race, will be the 488 GT3 courtesy of HubAuto Corsa who will entrust one of the most successful cars in the history of closed-wheel racing to Tim Slade, Marcos Gomes and Daniel Serra. The team, which triumphed in the California 8 Hours last season, is one of the most anticipated in an entry list made up of 39 crews representing 11 manufacturers.

Circuit. The Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit is one of the most demanding tracks on the planet. Described by many as the Australian Nürburgring, the racetrack located in New South Wales has been hosting races since 1938. The 6,213-kilometre long circuit features many changes of elevation, a narrow winding section that leads to the top of the Panorama mountain and the long Conrod Straight that brings drivers back to the starting line. A lap is a challenge even for the most experienced of drivers as the minimal run-offs leave virtually no margin for error.

Schedule. After the participants’ parade yesterday, the on-track action will get underway on Friday with four free practice sessions. On Saturday, the cars will compete to determine who sets off from pole position, commencing at 12:40 with the two sessions that anticipate the Pole Shootout starting at 17:05 which will be reserved for the ten fastest cars. The race itself gets underway on Sunday at 05:45 and is set to conclude 12 hours later. In Italy, it will be possible to follow the race from 19.45 on Saturday.