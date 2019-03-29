HubAuto chasing victory at Laguna Seca

Ferrari will continue its charge in the Intercontinental GT Challenge as HubAuto Corsa heads to the United States and the historic Laguna Seca circuit in Monterey, California. Organized by the SRO, this world-wide competition began in February in Australia with the Bathurst 12 Hours and will continue on to three additional rounds at world-renowned circuits over the coming year.

Rebound at Laguna. HubAuto drivers Nick Forster and Tim Slade will be joined by Ferrari factory pilot Miguel Molina, replacing Nick Percat, for the second round at Laguna Seca. The team suffered a difficult Bathurst after early contact knocked them out of the running, however they will look to rebound at the classic North American circuit.

Competitive Field. The quality of the competitors at the California 8 Hours has hit a new high compared to the first instance of the event in 2018. 16 drivers among the twenty cars entered have an FIA license level of platinum, indicating they are among the highest caliber of racing driver. HubAuto enters the fray with its own ace pilots. Nick Foster carries a gold license with the FIA and spent numerous years in British Touring Car competition; while Tim Slade, also a gold rated driver, has done nine consecutive Bathurst 1000 races in Australian V8 Supercar competition. Miguel, however, is the only driver of the trio to have raced in the United States previously, but none of them have competed at Laguna Seca previously.

Schedule. On track sessions begin on Thursday with practice at 11:35am, followed by pre-qualifying at 3:05pm. Qualifying will take place from 11:20am on Friday through 12:20, before a final pole shootout at 3:40pm. The race will run from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday.