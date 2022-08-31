Hockenheim decisive to determine the titles

The GT World Challenge Europe adjourned for the summer break last July with the results of the Spa 24 Hours, a race that traditionally reshuffles the pack in the title battle. The championship now enters its decisive phase, with the penultimate Endurance round, ahead of the grand finale set for Barcelona. The fourth round itself is scheduled for this weekend, from 2nd to 4th September at the historic German circuit of Hockenheim.

Overall. At 4,574 metres, Hockenheim is the shortest track in the current Endurance calendar and will feature a 49-strong field of cars. Still in contention for the final victory are reigning champions Iron Lynx, third at Spa, with Davide Rigon and Antonio Fuoco, who are 11 points behind the leading trio of Marciello, Gounon and Juncadella. In Germany, the no. 71 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will be joined by Alessio Rovera, called upon to replace Daniel Serra, committed in the Stock Car Pro Series in Brazil. Further back, some 37 points from the top and holding fourth place, is the second Iron Lynx-run Ferrari, the no. 51 crewed by Nicklas Nielsen, James Calado and Miguel Molina, who absolutely must win to stay in contention for the championship win.

Gold Cup. It remains anybody’s game in the Gold Cup where, at the top, thanks to victory in the 24 Hours at Ardennes, are the Iron Dames Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey and Michelle Gatting on 67 points, making a historic bid to become the first all-female crew to triumph. A tough battle looks likely with their rivals in hot pursuit: just eight points separate them from the McLaren of Iribe, Millroy and Schandorff. Not yet out of the running, but with very slim chances, is the AF Corse Ferrari featuring Hugo Delacour, Cédric Sbirrazzuoli and Alessandro Balzan, called upon to win to stand any chance of taking the competition into the final race.

Pro-Am. The Pro-Am contest is also wide open, with Dominik Baumann in the Mercedes-AMG leading on 86 points, closely followed by the AF Corse trio of Louis Machiels, Andrea Bertolini and Stefano Costantini. The crew of the no. 52 Ferrari were able to relaunch themselves thanks to the win at the 24 Hours of Spa and head to Hockenheim on 78 points.

Programme. On-track activities get underway on Friday, 2 September from 14.55 to 15.55 with the Bronze drivers’ test, with free practice on Saturday from 09.45 to 11.15, followed by pre-qualifying from 14.05 to 15.35. Sunday qualifying will take place from 09.45 to 10.45 to determine the starting order for the 3-hour race that kicks off at 15:00. All times are local.