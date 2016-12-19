19 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 19 December 2016 - Kessel Racing successfully defended their Gulf 12 Hours title after Michael Broniszewski, Giacomo Piccini and official Ferrari driver Davide Rigon finished one minute 15 seconds ahead of local team Dragon Racing after 12 hours of racing. Starting from pole position, the number 11 Ferrari 488 GT3 led from the opening lap and held off strong competition from the other 488 GT3 driven by Nicolas Minassian, Matt Griffin and Rob Barff. Rigon. “It was a really good event right from practice, through qualifying and the race, the car was fantastic,” said Kessel Racing’s Davide Rigon. “I enjoyed it, nobody made any mistakes and we brought the car back in perfect condition which was not easy as there was a lot of traffic on the track and the driving stints were long.” Pro-Am. Fourth place went to AF Corse in the 488 GT3 which subsequently gave them the PRO AM class win and completed 300 laps as they crossed the chequered flag. It was a nearly perfect race for Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Andrea Rizzoli. Gentlemen. There was at least two more reasons to cheer for Kessel Racing as the Swiss team was able to win also in the Gentlemen class thanks to the 458 Italia GT3 and to Jacques Duyver, Marco Zanuttini and David Perel. The perfect weekend of Kessel Racing was completed by the third place in class conquered by Sergio Pianezzola, Claudio Schiavoni and Deborah Mayer, the French girl who competed in the Ferrari Challenge Europe for the whole season.