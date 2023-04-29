Comments after 6 Hours of Spa

The Ferrari 488 GTE of Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera and Luis Perez Companc claimed a historic victory in round three of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The number 21 car of AF Corse finished sixth, and the 57 of Kessel Racing eighth on the 7.004-kilometre Belgian track in the LMGTE Am class.

Lilou Wadoux, 488 GTE #83: “I’m really happy to have achieved my first win of the year: it’s a great moment that I want to celebrate with my whole Ferrari team. This is my first triumph as an official Prancing Horse driver. That is why I want to thank everyone, starting with my teammates and the AF Corse team, who did a great job. The fact that I am the first female driver to win an FIA WEC race gives me great pleasure, but as I often say what interests me is racing and not the gender gap. Anyway, to stand on the top step of the podium in a world championship event is a great thrill, especially on a track like Spa which I think is fantastic. The 24 Hours of Le Mans? The dream would be to win it in June, but if that is not possible, I would be delighted to make it onto the podium of the world’s most famous endurance race.”

