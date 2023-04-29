Comments after 6 Hours of Spa

The Ferrari 488 GTE of Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera and Luis Perez Companc claimed a historic victory in round three of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The number 21 car of AF Corse finished sixth, and the 57 of Kessel Racing eighth on the 7.004-kilometre Belgian track in the LMGTE Am class.
Lilou Wadoux, 488 GTE #83: “I’m really happy to have achieved my first win of the year: it’s a great moment that I want to celebrate with my whole Ferrari team. This is my first triumph as an official Prancing Horse driver. That is why I want to thank everyone, starting with my teammates and the AF Corse team, who did a great job. The fact that I am the first female driver to win an FIA WEC race gives me great pleasure, but as I often say what interests me is racing and not the gender gap. Anyway, to stand on the top step of the podium in a world championship event is a great thrill, especially on a track like Spa which I think is fantastic. The 24 Hours of Le Mans? The dream would be to win it in June, but if that is not possible, I would be delighted to make it onto the podium of the world’s most famous endurance race.”
Alessio Rovera, 488 GTE #83: “This win means a lot on a personal level and also because it is the first one alongside this extraordinary crew: Louis and Lilou did a great job today. We had already shown at Portimao how strong we could be. We are motivated and looking forward to Le Mans and we’re aware that we have a very competitive car: we will do our best to look for a great result.”
Ulysse de Pauw, 488 GTE #21: “For us, the 6 Hours of Spa lasted 36 hours because, after the accident in Free Practice 2, the mechanics had to do an extraordinary job. We were therefore not able to test it out much before the race, but we can absolutely be happy with sixth place at the finish because we picked up some important points for the standings.”
Daniel Serra, 488 GTE #57: “It was a complicated race at the start, the track was not completely dry and we started with wets, but after a few laps we lost some time making an extra pit stop and changing the tyres. Now we are already looking ahead and thinking about the big event of the year, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”