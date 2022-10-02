Driver comments from the champions in Barcelona

Barcelona 02 ottobre 2022

It was a memorable day for Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels and Stefano Costantini celebrating the Pro Am class drivers' title in the Endurance Cup in Barcelona, centre stage for the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS.



Andrea Bertolini: “When you win, especially when it is a championship, it is always a special day. My first ever title was in 2006 with a GT1 car, a long time ago, and it’s nice after so long to still be up here celebrating. I have felt so many emotions, something different from in the past and now with Louis we have built up a great relationship that has strengthened over the eleven years we have been racing together. Together we have shared the thrills, whether they were beautiful ones like when we won the Spa 24 Hours this year or less so. And in the Pro Am category we had a lot of fun.”



Louis Machiels: “I’m 51 years old, I still want to continue racing, it’s been a very exciting year, especially for the win that we clinched at Spa-Francorchamps, with my friend Andrea (Bertolini, ed), with whom I've been racing for eleven years, so I think I can do it for another couple more years. You will see me here for a few more years yet.”



Stefano Costantini: “An exciting day. I am still struggling to fully come to terms with what happened, I am really very happy with this first win with Ferrari. The whole AF Corse team has worked so hard throughout the season, managing to get on the top step of the podium at the Spa 24 Hours and at the round in Hockenheim, so this was an honour for me. I want to thank everyone for this opportunity.”

