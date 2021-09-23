Final assault for Machiels-Bertolini at Valencia

Valencia's Ricardo Tormo circuit will host the final act of the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Sprint Cup championship on 25-26 September with the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 still in title contention in Pro-Am class. The 27-strong field will also feature the Ferrari of Sky Tempesta Racing.

Final attack. Just 120 minutes of battling remain before the title is settled. Although it should be a tough challenge, Louis Machiels and Andrea Bertolini aboard the #52 Ferrari will go all out to attempt to close the gap. To stand any chance of doing so, a win will be necessary given that the AF Corse pairing currently lie in fourth place on 83 points, while Miguel Ramos and Henrique Chaves lead on 20.5 points. With a 35-points haul up for grabs over the weekend, Machiels-Bertolini are not yet mathematically ruled out, with the duo aiming to conclude the championship on a high note. The situation is also identical in the team table.

In the most recent round at Brands Hatch four weeks ago, the #52 Ferrari finished second and fourth, slowed down by a collision.

In the Silver Cup, Sky Tempesta Racing, now out of the running, will nevertheless aim to bring home a noteworthy result. Christopher Froggatt, accompanied in this round by fellow Pro-Am champion Eddie Cheever, will be looking to finish in the upper half of the order for the two remaining races at the Valencia circuit, where the GT World Challenge Europe championship makes a debut visit.

Schedule. The proceedings kick off on Saturday with free practice from 09.30 to 10.50, followed by pre-qualifying from 11.45 to 13.05 and qualifying from 15.30 to 16.20. The two races will be held on Sunday with Race 1 getting underway at 10.00 and Race 2 at 14.45.