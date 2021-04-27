GT World Challenge America Heads to Texas for Double Header

Ferrari looks to continue its winning ways in the Am class of the GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS at a doubleheader weekend of racing at Circuit of The Americas this weekend. The Austin-area track hosts Formula 1, and is a driver and fan favorite, with an iconic and often busy turn one hairpin, two long straightaways and 17 corners with varied speeds.

AF Corse and drivers Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald swept the opening weekend of the 2021 campaign at Sonoma Raceway in the No. 61 Cambridge Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and will look to continue that momentum as the championship returns to action.

Ferrari has had strong success at the Circuit of the Americas over the years it has hosted GT3 racing, most recently in 2020 when Ferrari opened the GT World Challenge America campaign with a double-podium result for drivers Martin Fuentes and Rodrigo Baptista in the Pro-Am category. The COVID 19-altered campaign saw the series return to Austin for a second weekend in the 2020 season where Squadra Corse made itself at home with a weekend sweep, giving Fuentes and Baptista a virtual lock on the Pro-Am championship.

Schedule. The COTA weekend opens with a busy Friday, beginning with promoter testing followed by official practice sessions at 10:20 a.m. and 3:35 p.m. (all times CT). Saturday features back-to-back 15-minute qualifying sessions at 8:50 and 9:10 a.m. to set the grids for the respective races. The opening 90-minute race begins at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. The weekend concludes with the second race on Sunday at 1:15 p.m.