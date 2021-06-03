Ferrari Looks to Stay Unbeaten in GT World Challenge America

Ferrari looks to remain unbeaten in the Am class of the GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS at a doubleheader weekend of racing at Virginia International Raceway. The 3.27-mile natural terrain circuit is a long-held staple in North American sports car competition, posing a rewarding but also challenging lap for the drivers with several high speed sections as well as slower, more technical corners that have decades of racing history running through them.

AF Corse and drivers Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald enter the weekend with a four-race winning streak in the No. 61 Cambridge Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, sweeping the events at both Sonoma Raceway and Circuit of The Americas.

Ferrari historically strong at VIR. Ferrari scored a weekend sweep in the Am class at VIR in 2020. TR3 Racing fielded the No. 31 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for Bill Sweedler and John Megrue, winning both races in the class.

Squadra Corse also fielded the No. 1 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for Rodrigo Baptista and Martin Fuentes. The pair finished third overall and second in Pro-Am in the Saturday opener, and then took third in both overall and Pro-Am on Sunday despite overheating problems.

Schedule. The VIR event opens with a pair of 45-minute practice sessions on Friday beginning at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. (all times ET). Back-to-back qualifying sessions begin at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday to set the grids for the respective races. The opening 90-minute race begins at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. The weekend concludes with the second race, Round 6 of the season, on Sunday at 1:45 p.m.