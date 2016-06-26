26 giugno 2016

Le Castellet, 26 June 2016 – Two wins and three podium finishes, that’s what Ferrari and its customers’ team were able to bring home from Circuit Paul Ricard, the halfway point round of the season. The two wins came courtesy of Martin Lanting on the Iron Cup class at the wheel of a 458 Italia GTE entered by AF Corse. A good third. Championship leader Michal Broniszewski – who started out of position as a result of his Qualifying Race drive-through penalty – wasted little time making up for lost time by carving his way through from eighth to second in the opening lap-and-a-half. However, he was unable to reel in Daniele Perfetti (Mercedes by Akka ASP) whose lead of 3.7s only increased further thereafter. Indeed, Broniszewski was soon looking backwards rather than forwards thanks to the progress made by Egidio Perfetti. The Mentos Racing Porsche was a little slower out of the blocks but had climbed from seventh to third by quarter distance. He would soon catch the Kessel Ferrari ahead but took several laps to find a way through. Broniszewski came home third getting the lead in the championship. Lanting leading. All of that sees Broniszewski now leading the Overall classification by 10 points from Mario Cordoni whose earlier accident eliminated him from both races, while Perfetti’s maximum score means he is just five points further back in third. Meanwhile, reigning champion Martin Lanting moves back to the top of the Iron Cup standings, just two points clear of Earle, on the Kessel Racing Ferrari. The GT Sports Club returns for its fourth round of the season at Spa-Francorchamps on July 29/30.