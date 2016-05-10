10 maggio 2016

Maranello, 10 May 2016 - Michal Broniszewski made it two wins from as many Blancpain GT Sports Club races at Brands Hatch, meanwhile, Stephen Earle saw off Martin Lanting’s challenge to claim his first Iron Cup victory in the longer race. It was business as usual for Broniszewski who, after again retaining his lead from pole, quickly scampered into the distance en route to a 22-second victory over Karim Ojjeh (BMW by Boutsen Ginion Racing). Easy win. Broniszewski’s dominance ensured all eyes were once again on the fight for the remaining podium places. Vandierendonck (Selleslagh Racing Team Chevrolet) picked up a position at the start and initially also looked like passing AF Corse’s Patrick Van Glabeke for second. However, it was not long before Ojjeh had recovered his composure after losing a spot at the start and reeled in the Chevrolet. And when Vandierendonck ran wide at Paddock Hill Bend the BMW was in prime position to take advantage. Van Glabecke was good third in the end. Iron Cup. American Stephen Earle (458 Italia by Kessel Racing) won the Iron Cup and his path to victory was aided by Jan Brunstedt’s early race issues on his JB Motorsport Audi and Martin Lanting starting 19th after spinning into qualifying race retirement. The reigning class champion undoubtedly had the pace to win but ran wide into the Clearways gravel on his first attempt at passing Earle. He recovered from also swiping the barrier to finish second in the Iron Cup and eighth overall. Leon Price (Ferrari 458 Italia by Dragon Racing) secured the final Iron Cup podium place. Round three of this season’s Blancpain GT Sports Club takes place at Paul Ricard in France on June 25-26.