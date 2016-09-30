30 settembre 2016

Barcelona, 30 September 2016 - The GT Sports Club championship returns to the scene of its very first race this weekend when Circuit de Catalunya hosts the fifth and final round of this year’s championship. The series has come a long way in a short space of time. Just 13 cars lined up for the inaugural event almost 18 months ago, but that number will swell to 24 for this weekend’s outing around the Spanish Grand Prix venue. Iron Cup duel. With the Overall title decided in Michal Broniszewski’s favour at Spa-Francorchamps in late July, all eyes are on the Iron Cup battle – reserved for drivers aged 60 and over – currently led by reigning champion Martin Lanting. The Monegasque has won four times this year, twice more than anyone else, but only enjoys an 11-point lead over main rival Stephen Earle whose superior consistency has kept him in title contention. And with a maximum 33 points available in Sunday’s Qualifying and Main Races, the crown could still go one of two ways. Overall race win. Meanwhile, there is no shortage of contenders hoping to secure the Overall runner-up spot behind Broniszewski. Nicolas Vandierendonck currently occupies that position but is only three points clear of Mario Cordoni who has endured a frustrating campaign aboard his AF Corse Ferrari. Shark on track. It has to be noted that a star driver of the Ferrari Challenge Europe is joining the competition. Fons Scheltema will be making his maiden Blancpain GT Sports Club appearance at the wheel of a Kessel Racing Ferrari 458 Italia GT3. Driving the same car there will also be Christoph Ulrich (AF Corse), Alexis De Bernardi, Leon Price (both Kessel Racing) and Anthony Pons (AKKA ASP). Klaus Dieter Frers (Artega Rennsport) and Patrick Van Glabecke (AF Corse) will instead be driving a 488. Schedule. On Saturday there will be a series of free practice sessions and the qualifying session while both the Qualifying Race and Main Race will be on Sunday, respectively at 11.45 and 15.50 CET.